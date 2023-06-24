StockNews.com Upgrades Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) to Hold

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SWX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Southwest Gas from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWX traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.90. 1,293,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,183. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Southwest Gas has a 12 month low of $53.79 and a 12 month high of $89.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Southwest Gas had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwest Gas will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 70,683 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.91 per share, with a total value of $4,093,252.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,591,283 shares in the company, valued at $613,341,198.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 70,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.91 per share, with a total value of $4,093,252.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,591,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,341,198.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 15,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.98 per share, with a total value of $909,184.38. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,610,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,180,381.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 178,486 shares of company stock valued at $10,507,269. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Southwest Gas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWX. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Featured Articles

