StockNews.com Lowers FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $270.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $241.50.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $238.56 on Tuesday. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1 year low of $161.69 and a 1 year high of $246.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $229.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.20.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The firm had revenue of $901.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

