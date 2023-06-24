StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CANF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,318. Can-Fite BioPharma has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $11.20.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

