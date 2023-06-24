Scotiabank Cuts AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Price Target to C$8.75

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$9.25 to C$8.75 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins decreased their price target on AGF Management from C$10.25 to C$9.75 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

AGF Management Price Performance

AGF Management stock opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.78. AGF Management has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $6.97.

AGF Management Company Profile

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

