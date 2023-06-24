Sapphire (SAPP) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $40,127.60

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for $0.0284 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges. Sapphire has a total market cap of $38.71 million and $40,127.60 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sapphire has traded up 65.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,892.72 or 0.06163473 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00043260 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00030327 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015839 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00014104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004504 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000440 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,382,030,030 coins and its circulating supply is 1,361,443,007 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.