Safe (SAFE) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $104.83 Million

Safe (SAFE) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 23rd. Safe has a total market capitalization of $104.83 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.03 or 0.00016372 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Safe has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00100546 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00047057 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00030509 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003283 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 404.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 4.23073965 USD and is down -7.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

