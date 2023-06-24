Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ROIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROIV opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.22. Roivant Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $10.83.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 87,830 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $762,364.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 200,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,206.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Roivant Sciences news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 87,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $762,364.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 200,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,206.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Eric Venker sold 61,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total value of $546,569.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 675,768 shares in the company, valued at $6,034,608.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 851,861 shares of company stock worth $7,725,337 over the last three months. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 60.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

