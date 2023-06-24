Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Shares Down 7.2%

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF – Get Rating) fell 7.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $76.28 and last traded at $76.28. 137 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.20.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.19.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.