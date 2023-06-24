Redrow (LON:RDW) Price Target Cut to GBX 643

Redrow (LON:RDW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 650 ($8.32) to GBX 643 ($8.23) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.68) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research note on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Redrow from GBX 400 ($5.12) to GBX 440 ($5.63) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redrow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 557.50 ($7.13).

Get Redrow alerts:

Redrow Stock Performance

LON:RDW opened at GBX 439.20 ($5.62) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 503.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 493.01. Redrow has a twelve month low of GBX 367.40 ($4.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 590 ($7.55). The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 810.74, a P/E/G ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Redrow Company Profile

In other news, insider Barbara Richmond bought 4,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 494 ($6.32) per share, for a total transaction of £19,809.40 ($25,347.92). 20.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.