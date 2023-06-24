Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Randstad Price Performance

OTCMKTS:RANJY opened at $25.83 on Tuesday. Randstad has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $33.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.26 and a 200 day moving average of $29.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 22.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Randstad will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Randstad

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

