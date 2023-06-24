Qtum (QTUM) Price Up 17.2% Over Last 7 Days

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 23rd. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $2.44 or 0.00007944 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $255.83 million and approximately $38.13 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,896.49 or 0.06166300 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000961 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00043495 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00030460 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00015828 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00014237 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000169 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000191 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004643 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000438 BTC.
Qtum Coin Profile
Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,710,618 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Qtum Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.