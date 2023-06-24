Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Issued By Zacks Research

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Honeywell International in a report released on Tuesday, June 20th. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.72. The consensus estimate for Honeywell International’s current full-year earnings is $9.15 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.56.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $200.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The company has a market cap of $133.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.51%.

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 5,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

