Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. Lowered by Wedbush (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 20th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.60). The consensus estimate for Praxis Precision Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($2.59) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.02) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Praxis Precision Medicines stock opened at $1.14 on Thursday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.99. The stock has a market cap of $70.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 3.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 968,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 82,777 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 20,919 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 835,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 141,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,644,000. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

