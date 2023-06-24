Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Antero Resources Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Antero Resources in a report released on Monday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Antero Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Antero Resources’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Antero Resources had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion.

Antero Resources Stock Down 2.4 %

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Antero Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Benchmark cut their target price on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Antero Resources from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.08.

NYSE AR opened at $21.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $45.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.87 and a 200-day moving average of $25.52. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 3.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Resources

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 27,738 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 3,532.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

In other news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $3,160,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 941,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,844,400.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

