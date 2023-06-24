Point Bridge America First ETF (BATS:MAGA) Trading Down 0.7%

Point Bridge America First ETF (BATS:MAGA – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.73 and last traded at $37.73. Approximately 84 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $38.00.
Point Bridge America First ETF Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.26. The company has a market cap of $18.86 million, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.11.
About Point Bridge America First ETF
The Point Bridge America First ETF (MAGA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Point Bridge America First index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies whose employees and political action committees are highly supportive of Republican candidates. MAGA was launched on Sep 6, 2017 and is managed by Point Bridge Capital.
