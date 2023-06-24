Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) and MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Financial Review

MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVY – Get Rating) and Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for MGM China and Playa Hotels & Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get MGM China alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGM China 0 0 0 0 N/A Playa Hotels & Resorts 0 0 3 0 3.00

Playa Hotels & Resorts has a consensus price target of $12.67, indicating a potential upside of 47.63%. Given Playa Hotels & Resorts’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Playa Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than MGM China.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGM China N/A N/A N/A $18.58 0.66 Playa Hotels & Resorts $910.49 million 1.43 $56.71 million $0.35 24.51

This table compares MGM China and Playa Hotels & Resorts’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Playa Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than MGM China. MGM China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Playa Hotels & Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MGM China and Playa Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGM China N/A N/A N/A Playa Hotels & Resorts 6.22% 14.51% 4.80%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of MGM China shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of Playa Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Playa Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Playa Hotels & Resorts beats MGM China on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MGM China

(Get Rating)

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau. It owns and operates MGM Macau, an integrated resort that includes a casino with 926 slot machines and 294 gaming tables, multiple VIP, and private gaming areas; a hotel with 585 hotel rooms, suites, and villas; and amenities, including 8 restaurants, retail outlets, pool, and spa facilities, as well as a convention space. The company also owns MGM Cotai, a resort that consists of a casino with 934 slot machines and 258 gaming tables; a hotel with 1,418 hotel rooms, suites, and skylofts; 12 restaurants and bars; retail outlets; and a meeting space, as well as other non-gaming offerings. In addition, MGM China Holdings Limited is involved in the provision of outsourcing services, including information technology, accounting, human resources, hotel reservation, and convention consultation. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Macau. MGM China Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of MGM Resorts International Holdings, Ltd.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for MGM China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.