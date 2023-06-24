Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.67.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $91.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.39. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $16.32.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $26.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.26 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 44.84% and a net margin of 28.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.336 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 39.1%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is presently 37.78%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBR. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 52,626 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,997 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 26,512 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth approximately $801,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at $11,529,000. 11.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

