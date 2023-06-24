PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at New Street Research

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at New Street Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $17.00. New Street Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.57.

PAGS opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.61. PagSeguro Digital has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $19.49.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $721.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,848,000 after buying an additional 2,666,516 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,295,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,945,000 after buying an additional 443,953 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 41.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,118,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,640,000 after buying an additional 2,667,094 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,864,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,473,000 after buying an additional 2,739,474 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,207,000. 50.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

