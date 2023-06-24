Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Omega Flex Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ OFLX opened at $104.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.81. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09 and a beta of 0.55. Omega Flex has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $128.51.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.99 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 19.26%.

Omega Flex Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Omega Flex

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Omega Flex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.70%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OFLX. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 236.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Omega Flex by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Omega Flex by 535.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Omega Flex by 297.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Omega Flex by 11.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

Featured Stories

