Nxt (NXT) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

Nxt (NXT) traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 23rd. Nxt has a total market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $20,106.53 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nxt has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nxt coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Nxt

NXT is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The official message board for Nxt is talk.jelurida.com. The Reddit community for Nxt is https://reddit.com/r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @nxtcommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nxt is www.jelurida.com/nxt.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nxt is an open-source blockchain platform that was launched in November 2013 and is the first to rely entirely on a proof-of-stake consensus protocol. Written from scratch in Java, it has influenced many other projects and has proven to be one of the most tested and reliable platforms in the industry. Nxt has a user-friendly and decentralized asset exchange, and its simple but flexible architecture makes it easy for blockchain adoption. It has been live for over 6 years with no downtime, major bugs, or successful exploits and has a reputation as one of the most secure platforms in the industry.”

Buying and Selling Nxt

