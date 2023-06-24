NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $30.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 5.8% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 197,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 2.7% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 124,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 23.4% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

