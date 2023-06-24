Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NOG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.40.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE NOG opened at $32.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.97. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $582.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.37 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 86.66% and a net margin of 60.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.79%.

Institutional Trading of Northern Oil and Gas

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Featured Stories

