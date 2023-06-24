Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Sells $1,829,250.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total transaction of $1,829,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,127,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,413,137.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 7th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $1,888,650.00.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $1,910,250.00.

Shares of Moderna stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,248,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,501,958. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.03 and a one year high of $217.25.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 17.8% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Ascendant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Moderna by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. TD Cowen raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.13.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

