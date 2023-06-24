McPhy Energy (OTCMKTS:MPHYF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Panmure Gordon

McPhy Energy (OTCMKTS:MPHYF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Panmure Gordon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
McPhy Energy Price Performance
OTCMKTS:MPHYF opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.53. McPhy Energy has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $16.56.
About McPhy Energy
Recommended Stories
- Get a free research report on McPhy Energy from StockNews.com
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Wayfair: From Steep Decline to Recent Surge
- Five stocks we like better than McPhy Energy
Receive News & Ratings for McPhy Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McPhy Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.