McPhy Energy (OTCMKTS:MPHYF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Panmure Gordon

McPhy Energy (OTCMKTS:MPHYF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Panmure Gordon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

McPhy Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MPHYF opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.53. McPhy Energy has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $16.56.

Get McPhy Energy alerts:

About McPhy Energy

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

McPhy Energy SA designs, develops, and supplies hydrogen production, storage, and distribution equipment for hydrogen energy, hydrogen mobility, and industrial hydrogen markets. The company offers alkaline electrolyzers; and hydrogen storage solutions and fuel cells. It also designs hydrogen stations; and provides integrated hydrogen solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for McPhy Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McPhy Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.