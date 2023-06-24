MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Shares Down 3.3%

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 19,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

MAV Beauty Brands Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$10.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.60, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$26.04 million for the quarter. MAV Beauty Brands had a negative net margin of 179.12% and a negative return on equity of 259.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MAV Beauty Brands Inc. will post 0.0545455 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MAV Beauty Brands

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company worldwide. Its products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair spray and styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

