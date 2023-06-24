Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 120 ($1.54) price target on the stock.

Lords Group Trading Stock Performance

LORD opened at GBX 61.50 ($0.79) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £101.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,230.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 66.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 73.64. Lords Group Trading has a fifty-two week low of GBX 53.50 ($0.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 87 ($1.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Lords Group Trading Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Lords Group Trading’s previous dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Lords Group Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,000.00%.

Insider Activity at Lords Group Trading

Lords Group Trading Company Profile

In related news, insider Andrew Peter Harrison bought 115,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of £75,000.25 ($95,969.61). 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lords Group Trading plc distributes building materials, plumbing, heating, and DIY goods to local tradesmen, developers, small and medium construction companies, and retail customers. The company operates in two divisions, Merchanting; and Plumbing and Heating. It also distributes heating and plumbing products to a network of independent merchants, installers, and general public.

