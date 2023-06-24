LooksRare (LOOKS) Market Cap Achieves $56.54 Million

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. LooksRare has a market cap of $56.54 million and approximately $22.83 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LooksRare has traded up 13.4% against the dollar. One LooksRare token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0643 or 0.00000209 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About LooksRare

LooksRare launched on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 910,567,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 879,634,509 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

Buying and Selling LooksRare

