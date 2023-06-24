London & Associated Properties (LON:LAS) Stock Price Up 4.2%

London & Associated Properties PLC (LON:LAS – Get Rating) rose 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.50 ($0.16). Approximately 32,039 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 46,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12 ($0.15).

London & Associated Properties Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 13.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.12, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.67 million, a P/E ratio of 250.00 and a beta of -0.20.

About London & Associated Properties

London & Associated Properties is a fully listed property investment company specialising in retail. It owns a portfolio of shopping centres and other retail property currently worth some £78m. LAP also invests in joint ventures with institutional co-owners; these have included Oaktree Capital Management, Schroders and Bank of Scotland.

