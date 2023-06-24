Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Liquidity Services Price Performance

LQDT stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.53. The company had a trading volume of 289,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,225. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.02. The company has a market capitalization of $476.46 million, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.54. Liquidity Services has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $22.59.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.45 million during the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 17.34%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Liquidity Services

In related news, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 4,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $66,726.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,028.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director George H. Ellis sold 8,500 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $132,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,775 shares in the company, valued at $291,763.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 4,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $66,726.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,028.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,272 shares of company stock worth $832,215. 30.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 15.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the first quarter valued at about $463,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 839,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,063,000 after buying an additional 155,121 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 501,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,608,000 after buying an additional 12,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

