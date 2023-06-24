LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 1.1 %
OTCMKTS LNXSF opened at $28.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.60. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $27.78 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free research report on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from StockNews.com
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Wayfair: From Steep Decline to Recent Surge
- Five stocks we like better than LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.