LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 1.1 %

OTCMKTS LNXSF opened at $28.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.60. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $27.78 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Lanxess AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Protection, Specialty Additives, and Advanced Intermediates. The Consumer Protection segment refers to operational business units that manufacture consumer protection products in chemical production processes.

