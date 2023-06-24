Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF – Get Rating) shares were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.13 and last traded at $7.13. Approximately 4,450 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 2,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

Land Securities Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.92.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

