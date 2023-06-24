Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF – Get Rating) shares were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.13 and last traded at $7.13. Approximately 4,450 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 2,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.
Land Securities Group Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.92.
Land Securities Group Company Profile
At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.
Further Reading
- Get a free research report on Land Securities Group from StockNews.com
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Wayfair: From Steep Decline to Recent Surge
- Five stocks we like better than Land Securities Group
Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.