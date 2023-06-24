Kwang Hooi Tan Sells 5,020 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 5,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $135,389.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,208 shares in the company, valued at $3,889,289.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kwang Hooi Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 16th, Kwang Hooi Tan sold 3,602 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $96,533.60.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Kwang Hooi Tan sold 30,000 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $798,000.00.

On Thursday, June 8th, Kwang Hooi Tan sold 9,885 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $261,359.40.

On Friday, June 2nd, Kwang Hooi Tan sold 9,185 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $239,452.95.

Flex Price Performance

Shares of FLEX stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.39. 2,913,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,791,089. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.71 and a 200 day moving average of $22.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $27.32. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Flex had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Motco purchased a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Flex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Featured Stories

