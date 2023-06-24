KHD Humboldt Wedag International (OTCMKTS:KHDHF) Trading Up 18.8%

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG (OTCMKTS:KHDHF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 18.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.90. Approximately 393 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

KHD Humboldt Wedag International Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.69.

About KHD Humboldt Wedag International

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG provides engineering products and services for the cement industry. It operates through Capex and Plant Services segments. The Capex segment provides process technology, design, engineering, project management, and the supply of technical equipment including grinding, pyro process, and system automation; and organizes training for cement plant personnel through e-learning program SIMULEX.

