Joseph M. Erlinger Sells 4,487 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,271.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:MCD traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $289.91. 3,317,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,656,226. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $291.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.29. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $298.86. The company has a market cap of $211.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,570,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $15,591,183,000 after purchasing an additional 333,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,704,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,007,672,000 after buying an additional 365,601 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,909,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,881,441,000 after acquiring an additional 206,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $2,341,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.77.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

