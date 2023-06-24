Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of IRWD opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.16. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $12.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $104.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.60 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $492,196.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 842,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,822.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $492,196.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 842,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,822.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 21,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $224,591.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,718,127.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,909 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,751. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,886,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,738 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,989,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,767 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $18,853,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 853.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,584,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 231.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,718,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,200 shares during the last quarter.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.