IPVERSE (IPV) Trading Down 4.1% Over Last 7 Days

IPVERSE (IPV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One IPVERSE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, IPVERSE has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. IPVERSE has a total market cap of $467.10 million and approximately $305,731.70 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IPVERSE Profile

IPVERSE’s launch date was February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for IPVERSE is ipverse.io. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.

IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators’ creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

Buying and Selling IPVERSE

