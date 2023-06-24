Insider Selling: Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Insider Sells 11,349 Shares of Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) insider Catriona Yale sold 11,349 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $593,098.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,447.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Catriona Yale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 23rd, Catriona Yale sold 11,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total value of $558,360.00.

Akero Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of AKRO traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.83. 3,116,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,836. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.34. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 20.84 and a current ratio of 20.83. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.05 and a beta of -0.93.

Institutional Trading of Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.07. Research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 523,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,030,000 after purchasing an additional 173,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after buying an additional 32,547 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 119.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 16,313 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 790,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,225,000 after buying an additional 252,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 519,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,879,000 after acquiring an additional 91,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.40.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

