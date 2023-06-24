Insider Buying: PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC) Insider Purchases £149.60 in Stock

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Myers purchased 85 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.25) per share, for a total transaction of £149.60 ($191.43).

On Monday, April 17th, Jonathan Myers acquired 75 shares of PZ Cussons stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of £148.50 ($190.02).

Shares of PZC opened at GBX 175.80 ($2.25) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 193.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 197.47. The company has a market cap of £753.69 million, a P/E ratio of 1,255.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.22. PZ Cussons plc has a one year low of GBX 163.40 ($2.09) and a one year high of GBX 223 ($2.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PZC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PZ Cussons from GBX 205 ($2.62) to GBX 208 ($2.66) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.33) target price on shares of PZ Cussons in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PZ Cussons has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 253.25 ($3.24).

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

