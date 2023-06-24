Insider Buying: PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC) Insider Purchases £149.60 in Stock

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Myers purchased 85 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.25) per share, for a total transaction of £149.60 ($191.43).
Jonathan Myers also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 17th, Jonathan Myers acquired 75 shares of PZ Cussons stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of £148.50 ($190.02).
PZ Cussons Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of PZC opened at GBX 175.80 ($2.25) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 193.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 197.47. The company has a market cap of £753.69 million, a P/E ratio of 1,255.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.22. PZ Cussons plc has a one year low of GBX 163.40 ($2.09) and a one year high of GBX 223 ($2.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PZ Cussons Company Profile
PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.
