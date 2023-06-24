Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH) and HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) Critical Contrast

Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Rating) and HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Rating) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Innovative Food and HF Foods Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovative Food 0 0 0 0 N/A HF Foods Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovative Food N/A N/A N/A ($0.14) -2.41 HF Foods Group $1.17 billion 0.20 $460,000.00 ($0.16) -26.56

This table compares Innovative Food and HF Foods Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

HF Foods Group has higher revenue and earnings than Innovative Food. HF Foods Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Innovative Food, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Innovative Food and HF Foods Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovative Food N/A N/A N/A HF Foods Group -0.72% 0.24% 0.11%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.7% of Innovative Food shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.0% of HF Foods Group shares are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of Innovative Food shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of HF Foods Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Innovative Food

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty food and food related products to restaurants, hotels, country clubs, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses in the United States. The company distributes approximately 7,000 perishable and specialty food and food related products, including origin-specific seafood, domestic and imported meats, exotic game and poultry, artisanal cheeses, prepared meals, caviar, wild and cultivated mushrooms, micro-greens, organic farmed and manufactured food products, and estate-bottled olive oils and aged vinegars, as well as curated food gift baskets, gift boxes, and a full range of food subscription-based offerings. It also provides a line of specialty healthcare related products; foodservice consulting and advisory services; and sales and brand management services for organic and specialty food consumer packaged goods companies. In addition, the company offers direct to consumer and direct to business specialty food items through its websites igourmet.com and forethegourmet.com; and through other e-commerce channels, as well as operates mouth.com, an online retailer of specialty foods, monthly subscription boxes, and curated gift boxes to consumers and corporate customers. The company provides its products directly from its network of vendors and warehouses. Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. is based in Bonita Springs, Florida.

About HF Foods Group

HF Foods Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck. It also provides fresh produce products, such as vegetables and fruits; commodities comprising oil, flour, sugar, salt, and grains; and packaging and other items including take-out accessories. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

