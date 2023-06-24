Injective Protocol Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $47.00 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Over the last week, Injective Protocol has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar. One Injective Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $7.11 or 0.00023212 BTC on exchanges. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $569.15 million and $47.00 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol launched on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,005,555 tokens. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Injective Protocol’s official website is injective.com. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Injective Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Injective is a blockchain platform built for finance that provides developers with a decentralized orderbook and offers instant transaction finality. Its ecosystem is focused on providing an excellent user experience and empowering individuals by facilitating unrestricted access to financial tools and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

