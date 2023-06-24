Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.74

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.74 and last traded at $34.74, with a volume of 10 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.74.

Howden Joinery Group Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Howden Joinery Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.7137 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $0.20.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures and distributes various kitchens, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Belgium. It offers worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

