Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Downgraded by Nomura to “Neutral”

Nomura cut shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Honda Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Honda Motor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.51.

Shares of Honda Motor stock opened at $30.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.10. Honda Motor has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $32.62.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.10). Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $33.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.49 billion. Equities analysts expect that Honda Motor will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Honda Motor by 1,148.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 3,638.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 5.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

