Heidelberg Materials (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Heidelberg Materials (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HDELY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Heidelberg Materials from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Heidelberg Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Heidelberg Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Heidelberg Materials from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.50.

Get Heidelberg Materials alerts:

Heidelberg Materials Stock Performance

Heidelberg Materials stock opened at $15.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average of $13.77. Heidelberg Materials has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $16.11.

Heidelberg Materials Increases Dividend

About Heidelberg Materials

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Heidelberg Materials’s previous dividend of $0.34. This represents a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th.

(Get Rating)

Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberg Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberg Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.