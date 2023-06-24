Heidelberg Materials (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Heidelberg Materials (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on HDELY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Heidelberg Materials from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Heidelberg Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Heidelberg Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Heidelberg Materials from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.50.
Heidelberg Materials Stock Performance
Heidelberg Materials stock opened at $15.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average of $13.77. Heidelberg Materials has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $16.11.
Heidelberg Materials Increases Dividend
About Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.
Featured Stories
- Get a free research report on Heidelberg Materials from StockNews.com
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Wayfair: From Steep Decline to Recent Surge
- Five stocks we like better than Heidelberg Materials
Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberg Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberg Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.