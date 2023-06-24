HC Wainwright Raises First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Price Target to C$0.80

First Mining Gold (TSE:FF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for First Mining Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

First Mining Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE FF opened at C$0.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.19. First Mining Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.17 and a 52-week high of C$0.26. The firm has a market cap of C$141.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

First Mining Gold (TSE:FF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that First Mining Gold will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Mining Gold Company Profile

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. First Mining Gold Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

