Guyana Goldstrike (CVE:GYA) Trading 25% Higher

Shares of Guyana Goldstrike Inc. (CVE:GYA – Get Rating) traded up 25% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 48,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 29,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Guyana Goldstrike Stock Up 25.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$4.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.12.

Guyana Goldstrike Company Profile

Guyana Goldstrike Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. The company holds an option agreement to acquire an interest in the Alice Arm North property, a precious metal prospect; and East Georgie property, as well as the San Diego mineral claim located in the Golden Triangle, British Columbia.

