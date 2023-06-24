Global Crossing Airlines Group (CVE:JET) Trading Down 4.9%

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (CVE:JET – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.36 and last traded at C$1.36. Approximately 10,010 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 11,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.43.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$63.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.36.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc operates in the airline business. It focuses to fly as an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) and wet lease charter airline serving the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin American markets. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.