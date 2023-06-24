FlatQube (QUBE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $882.16

FlatQube (QUBE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. FlatQube has a total market cap of $41.41 million and approximately $882.16 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FlatQube has traded up 13.7% against the dollar. One FlatQube token can currently be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00002115 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FlatQube Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.63531725 USD and is up 5.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,789.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlatQube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

