Financial Survey: Grindr (NYSE:GRND) & Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR)

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Rating) and Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.0% of Grindr shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.2% of Grindr shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Sabre shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Grindr alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Grindr and Sabre, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grindr 0 0 0 0 N/A Sabre 1 3 1 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

Sabre has a consensus price target of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 53.72%. Given Sabre’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sabre is more favorable than Grindr.

This table compares Grindr and Sabre’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grindr $207.29 million 4.76 $850,000.00 N/A N/A Sabre $2.54 billion 0.40 -$435.45 million ($1.84) -1.68

Grindr has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sabre.

Profitability

This table compares Grindr and Sabre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grindr N/A -3.03% -9.88% Sabre -21.59% N/A -8.01%

Risk & Volatility

Grindr has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sabre has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sabre beats Grindr on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grindr

(Get Rating)

Grindr Inc. operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application. Grindr Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Hollywood, California.

About Sabre

(Get Rating)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments. This segment also provides a portfolio of software technology products and solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) and hosted delivery models to airlines and other travel suppliers. Its products include reservation systems for carriers, commercial and operations products, agency solutions, and data-driven intelligence solutions. The Hospitality Solutions segment provides software and solutions to hoteliers through SaaS and hosted delivery models. Sabre Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Grindr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.