Financial Survey: American International (OTCMKTS:AMIH) versus Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN)

American International (OTCMKTS:AMIH – Get Rating) and Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for American International and Dolphin Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American International 0 0 0 0 N/A Dolphin Entertainment 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dolphin Entertainment has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 268.42%. Given Dolphin Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dolphin Entertainment is more favorable than American International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

25.0% of American International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of American International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares American International and Dolphin Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American International N/A N/A N/A ($0.21) -0.01 Dolphin Entertainment $40.51 million 0.60 -$4.78 million ($0.66) -2.88

American International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dolphin Entertainment. Dolphin Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares American International and Dolphin Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American International N/A N/A N/A Dolphin Entertainment -18.34% -22.52% -10.80%

Summary

American International beats Dolphin Entertainment on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American International

American International Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an investor, developer, and asset manager with various assets in the energy supply chain. Its portfolio includes cycle energy that owns and operates cycle oil, cycle services, and cycle technologies. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Electra, Texas.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment provides diversified marketing services, including public relations, entertainment and hospitality content marketing, strategic communications, strategic marketing consulting, social media and influencer marketing, digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content. The Content Production segment produces and distributes feature films and digital content. In addition, it offers strategic marketing and publicity services to individuals and corporates in the entertainment, hospitality, and music industries; and marketing direction, public relations counsel, and media strategy for video game publishers, as well as eSports leagues and other entities in the gaming industry. The company was formerly known as Dolphin Digital Media, Inc. and changed its name to Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. in July 2017. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

