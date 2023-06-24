EAC (EAC) Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

EAC (EAC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One EAC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EAC has a market cap of $321,190.35 and approximately $13.13 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EAC has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.86 or 0.00295462 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00012654 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000454 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00107014 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $13.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

